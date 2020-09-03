A Legends and Lore historical marker will soon be erected to celebrate local folklore and history of the Town of Hatton on Alabama 101 thanks to efforts by the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society and a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
The Preservation Society announced on Monday plans for the marker, which will note Hatton was once known as the Town of Trickem.
“Among the many possible stories from Lawrence County, the LCHPS chose to honor Trickem because of its very unique circumstances and the lack of recognition that the Hatton area receives,” the Society said in a statement this week.
According to LCHPS research found at the Lawrence County Archives, the Hatton community has been known by a few names since people began settling the area in the early 1800s.
“Trickem was once the name of the area first known as Sanderson Town,” LCHPS said. “For a short period both names, Trickem and Hatton were used, and mail was delivered to and from the post office bearing both. Legend says that Trickem earned its name from the local saloon where people claimed that gunfights and questionable activities took place. People began saying that “trickey trickem’ stuff” (also known as alcohol) led to the unsavory happenings.”
A grant awarded by the Pomeroy Foundation will provide the marker detailing the history of how Trickem came to be called Hatton.
Once the marker is ready to place, LCHPS plans to hold a dedication ceremony at the destination site on a piece of roadside property owned by Mr. and Mrs. David Berryman, LCHPS said.
The site is directly across from the Hatton Fire Department.
“An announcement will be made after the marker is manufactured and plans for the dedication ceremony are confirmed,” the Society added. “The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society hopes that in the future we will be able to apply for more funding to commemorate other historic areas and legendary places and people in Lawrence County.”
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private, grant-making foundation established in 2005.
The Foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis, according to the statement released by LCHPS.
As of September 2020, the Foundation has awarded over 1,100 roadside markers and plaques nationwide across each of its various marker grant programs. For more information, visit https://www.wgpfoundation.org/.
