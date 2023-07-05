Roadwork, utilities ramp up as First Solar construction progresses

The south wall is a half-mile long.

The walls are going up on the billion-dollar First Solar Inc. plant in Lawrence County, and a grant awarded will help the county with extensive infrastructure improvements needed before production is slated to begin in 2025.

Located at the south end of Mallard Fox West Industrial Park, just west of the Morgan County line, most of the construction activity on June 21 was within the walls of the 2.4 million-square-foot facility that will enclose 55 acres. The plant is located on 408 acres owned by the company.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.