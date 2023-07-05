Roadwork, utilities ramp up as First Solar construction progresses

The walls are going up on the billion-dollar First Solar Inc. plant in Lawrence County, and a grant awarded will help the county with extensive infrastructure improvements needed before production is slated to begin in 2025.
Located at the south end of Mallard Fox West Industrial Park, just west of the Morgan County line, most of the construction activity on June 21 was within the walls of the 2.4 million-square-foot facility that will enclose 55 acres. The plant is located on 408 acres owned by the company.
The looming south wall of the plant, along Lawrence County 222, extends for a half mile.
Tabitha Pace, CEO of the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board and a key figure in recruiting First Solar, said watching the construction progress has been a powerful experience for her.
“To be honest, seeing the walls going up at the First Solar site is a little overwhelming. Our team has worked a long time to recruit a company of this size and I am extremely proud to see this project come to fruition. Lawrence County is honored to be the home of First Solar Inc.,” she said.
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said the construction has generated local excitement, even among residents that tend to be skeptical of solar power.
“A lot of people are excited about it, but when they see it up and running that excitement is going to be exponentially higher. It’s just a massive project,” he said. “We’re playing a major part on the global stage. That’s really, really cool. This has a global impact. Lawrence County is having a global impact.”
Gov. Kay Ivey recently announced that a $1.5 million grant has been awarded to the Lawrence County Commission for the project. Pace said the money “will be used for industrial infrastructure improvements, including water, sewer and access roads associated with the First Solar manufacturing facility.”
The Community Development Block Grant is being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. In announcing the grant, ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said First Solar “will have a tremendous impact in north Alabama and particularly Lawrence County, which suffered a severe blow several years ago when one of its largest employers, International Paper Co. plant, shut down.”
International Paper’s Courtland plant, which employed 1,100, closed in 2014.
The $1.1 billion First Solar plant, at full production, is expected to employ 715 workers. It will be one of four First Solar manufacturing plants in the United States, with the other three in Ohio. It also has plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, and is building another in India.
Representatives of First Solar did not return calls for comment. In his most recent quarterly earnings call, on April 27, First Solar CEO Mark Widmar provided investors with an update on the progress of the plant.
“In Alabama, our fourth U.S. factory has received its environmental permits and … early factory construction is underway. Tools have been ordered and the facility remains on schedule for completion by the end of 2024, with commercial operations ramping through 2025,” Widmar said.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said extensive road work will be required to facilitate the plant, which is at the corner of Lawrence County 222 (Mountain Home Road) and Cooperage Way (Lawrence County 700), off Alabama 20. He said he hopes to hear in the next week or two whether the county will be awarded another grant for the roadwork.
Sitton said improvements include widening Lawrence County 222 to make room for turn lanes into First Solar entrances along that road. Similar widening of the south end of Cooperage Way will make room for turn lanes into First Solar along that road, including an expansion of its intersection with Lawrence County 222.
Other infrastructure projects are necessary for First Solar’s electrical needs.
“It’s the largest customer we’ve had come here in the 20 years that I’ve been here, and probably overall,” said Ken McGee, director of engineering at Joe Wheeler EMC. “They’ll be our largest customer once they come online.”
He said the plant will draw a large power load.
“In order to reliably serve them Joe Wheeler decided we needed to build a dedicated on-site substation for them,” McGee said.
The substation, fed by a 161 kilovolt transmission line, will be on First Solar property, and transformers will be installed to step the voltage down for use in the plant.
“It is a huge project,” McGee said. “We have an engineering contractor that’s working on the engineering for us and has put the plans together and developed our specifications and requirements. We’re out for bids right now for a lot of the major equipment items.”
The electrical equipment must be ordered soon in order for the substation to be completed before First Solar needs it.
“A lot of the electrical equipment like transformers is a very long wait time, the better part of a year if not over a year, so you’ve got to get that equipment ordered early in the process, so that’s what we’re focused on now is trying to get all that stuff done,” McGee said. “Once the majority of the equipment is on order we’ll start worrying about getting bids out for construction. We hope to start physical construction of the substation by late summer.”
While the substation must be complete before production begins in 2025, McGee said Joe Wheeler will build facilities to provide temporary power to the plant for start-up activities and other pre-production power requirements.
“They will not be able to enter into full production until we can get the substation completed and ready to go,” McGee said.
First Solar says it has “committed to powering 100% of its global manufacturing operations with renewable energy by 2028.”
Founded in 1999, First Solar is the largest U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer and employs 5,500 workers. It had net sales in 2021 of $2.9 billion, according to its company profile. It ships its solar panels to more than 45 countries.
First Solar officials said its Series 7 TR1 solar panel modules will be produced at the Lawrence County facility. The plant will transform sheets of glass into fully functioning solar panels. The company said the panel modules will be about 7½ feet in length, 4 feet wide and weigh about 87 pounds each.
First Solar has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion.
