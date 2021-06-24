Hartselle man charged with drug possession, public intoxication in Lawrence County

A Hartselle man was arrested on drug charges in the East Lawrence community Wednesday after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to suspicious activity in the area, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Department.
Chadwick Lamar Alexander, 46, is charged with possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication, according to the report.
Alexander was arrested on Wednesday when the sheriff’s office received a call about “a suspicious male at a residence on County Road 370,” the report said.
The suspect, later identified as Alexander, left the residence on foot before he was located by a responding deputy a short distance from the house. At the time of the arrest, deputies also recovered truck that had been reported stolen from the City of Decatur, according to the report.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said investigations concerning the stolen vehicle are being handled by the Decatur Police Department.
Alexander was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $3,300.
