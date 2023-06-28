The Lawrence County Board of Education discussed funding for upcoming capital projects during Monday’s work session. 

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith told the board that sales tax, excluding First Solar, is up roughly 10 percent compared to last year. Including First Solar, sales tax revenue has doubled. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.