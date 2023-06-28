The Lawrence County Board of Education discussed funding for upcoming capital projects during Monday’s work session.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith told the board that sales tax, excluding First Solar, is up roughly 10 percent compared to last year. Including First Solar, sales tax revenue has doubled.
The school system is expected to receive around $12 million in sales tax over the next two years during construction of the First Solar manufacturing facility.
The approximate $12 million, plus roughly $1.8 million in A&T money and the board’s recently approved $15 million bond, amounts to just under $30 million.
The board is expected to use the funds to undertake a variety of capital projects throughout the county.
The proposed projects include a new gym and classroom expansions at Hatton High School, athletic facility renovations at East Lawrence High, building a secure entrance at Lawrence County High, and a county-wide track facility.
The board discussed which projects to prioritize and established a list based on urgency and district.
“We want to make sure … it’s not interpreted that any one community is disproportionately, by need, receiving more than another," Smith said. "We want to make sure the money is being spread throughout the county.”
Unanimous priorities for the board were a new gym and classroom expansions at HHS, work on Hazlewood Elementary, and renovations to ELHS’ athletic facilities.
A potential county-wide track facility also drew wide-ranging support.
“I think it’s a shame that one of the things – if not the thing – that Lawrence County is most known for is Jesse Owens,” said district four’s Shanon Terry, “and our teams don’t have a competitive track.”
“A track would be a gamechanger for Lawrence County,” said district one’s Delandrion Woods. “All the way around.”
