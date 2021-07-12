Hartselle woman charged with kidnapping, burglary in Lawrence County

A Hartselle woman was arrested on kidnapping and burglary charges after a disturbance was reported in the East Lawrence community Friday afternoon, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Tina Melson, 47, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Melson was arrested after deputies were called to a residence in the 6000 block of County Road 214, according to the report.
“A female caller reported an unknown female and male had entered their home and grabbed her teenage son in an attempt to take him,” the report states.
Based on the investigation, the male suspect was not charged with any crimes and released after the Sheriff’s Department determined he was attempting to stop Melson, the report said.
Melson was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,500.
