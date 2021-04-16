Moulton woman arrested on drug charges

A Moulton woman was arrested on drug charges earlier this month after her car struck the Sunoco Gas Station on Court Street.
Elizabeth Tracy Shelton, 40, is charged with possession of a controlled substance following the April 4 incident, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Shelton was arrested after Moulton Police Officer Casey Baker responded to a call concerning a vehicle that had struck the fuel station in downtown Moulton. While investigating the incident, Baker determined that Shelton was possibly driving under the influence, the report said.
“Further investigation revealed that Ms. Shelton attempted to conceal illegal narcotics on her prior to speaking with Officer Baker,” said the report. “A plastic bag containing methamphetamine was located on Ms. Shelton.”
Shelton was booked into the Lawrence County Jail without incident.
