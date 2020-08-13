Lawrence County reported its first confirmed COVID-19 death last week, and by Monday reported a second coronavirus-related death, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Lawrence County has been very fortunate not to have any deaths up til now,” ADPH Area Administrator Judy Smith said. “It’s very tragic for those families, but again what that says is that nobody is exempt from the concerns about this virus. It’s community-spread and it affects everybody.”
In Morgan County, the death toll rose to 19 this week after ADPH reported two deaths on Thursday and two more by Tuesday. Lauderdale County had 20 deaths listed by Tuesday, Colbert reported 17 deaths, and Franklin had 22.
Alabama’s death toll rose to 1,781 by Tuesday, with 66 probable COVID-19 deaths also listed, according to ADPH.
Also by Tuesday, ADPH data showed that Lawrence County had 40 new cases confirmed last week. The new cases brought total confirmed cases for the county up to 354.
Lawrence County shifted down again this week from Very High Risk to High Risk on the state’s COVID-19 ranking list. ADPH designates the status of each of the state’s counties based on positive test percentages based on total number of tests. Statuses are updated every Friday.
Smith said testing for COVID-19 is down across the state including Lawrence County, which she fears may give residents a “false sense of security.”
“The percentage of positives in terms of tests (is down), which says that maybe we’re going in the right direction with masks and the distancing, but we just can’t let up. If we let up, we’re going backwards and we’re going to be in trouble,” she said.
Lawrence Medical Center CEO Dean Griffin said no positive COVID-19 patients had been admitted to the Moulton hospital last week. He said the hospital had two positive patients admitted at separate times in June, but one was transferred to a neighboring hospital and the other was discharged to quarantine at home.
He said testing continues at LMC’s Urgent Care Clinic on Alabama 157 in Moulton. Patients who seek testing at the clinic are urged to call ahead for an appointment and will be tested from their vehicle.
ADPH data showed 2,516 tests had been conducted for Lawrence County residents among 779,764 tests statewide.
The total case count for the state listed 99,926 confirmed since the spread of the coronavirus was first detected in Alabama. ADPH reported 18,801 new cases statewide within the last two weeks out of 169,413 tested in that time.
For up-to-date information from ADPH, visit https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
