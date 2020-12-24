Lisa Pace Memorial Cruise to become holiday tradition in Courtland

The Town of Courtland paid tribute to a late town historian when 41 vehicles turned out to participate in a special motorcade event held in her memory on Thursday night.
The first Lisa Pace Memorial Courtland Christmas Cruise may serve as a holiday tradition in Lisa Pace’s honor for Decembers to come, her husband Greg Pace said.
“Our family extends special thanks to all those who decorated their cars and made it to participate, and we thank Chief Terry and the Courtland Police Department for all their help and support,” Pace said.
He planned the Christmas Cruise on the third Thursday of December to commemorate his wife’s part in making the Courtland Third Thursday events possible in 2019. He said the Memorial Cruise will take place again on the third Thursday next December as long as COVID restrictions or other unforeseen circumstances do not get in the way.
“We also plan to bring back Third Thursday and Vintage Market events for the community,” Pace said. “These events were so important to her and we’re going to try to keep them going.”
For the first Lisa Pace Memorial Cruise, participants met at Roy Coffee Park and proceeded to tour the historic town’s Christmas lights and holiday displays. Pace said 39 cars and trucks and two golf carts participated in the vehicle procession, which ended on the Courtland Square.
Also featured in the cruise was Lisa’s 1939 Oldsmobile, which was decorated and parked outside the Paces’ home, the historic McMahon House built in 1828.
At the end of the cruise, participants enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies, and each was given a special handmade ornament constructed from the wood of a 200-year-old cedar tree, which stands on the lawn of the McMahon House.
“We had a great time, and I was overwhelmed at the support and love shown for (Lisa),” Pace said of the cruise event. “Lots of tears were shed that night.”
Lisa Pace passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21. She served on several historic boards in north Alabama, was a member of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society, and actively served and directed events for her community, including the town’s annual Wings Over Courtland event honoring military veterans.
