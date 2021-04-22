Wild Alabama is celebrating Earth Month by hosting hikes and volunteer workdays in Bankhead National Forest this April.
On Saturday, Wild Alabama Outreach and Education Coordinator Janice Barrett will lead a hike to Indian tomb Hollow in Bankhead, according to the conservationist organization. Hikers will meet at the south end of the Warrior Mountains Trading Company at 9 a.m.
“The wildflower display in Indian Tomb Hollow this time of year is spectacular,” Wild Alabama said. “Indian Tomb Hollow is located on the northeastern section of Bankhead National Forest and is rich in cultural history.”
Hikers who participate in the four-mile trek should be prepared for the unmaintained trail with little elevation change, according to Wild Alabama. The hike will include narrow creek crossings.
Hikers are encouraged to pack a lunch, snacks and drinking water as well as a mask.
“Be prepared for ticks,” Wild Alabama added. “We recommend using a permethrin product such as Permanone or Sawyers, the kind you spray on clothing and not skin. This spray needs to dry on clothing for at least four hours before clothing to work, so plan ahead.”
No dogs are allowed at Wild Alabama events, but hikers of all ages are welcome to participate. Group size is limited, so advance sign-up is required, organizers said. For more information or to register, contact Barrett at janice@wildal.org.
Also, on Saturday, Kim Waites will lead a Trail Maintenance Project in the Sipsey Wilderness from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers and participants with this project will learn the basics of trail maintenance, including basic skills like brushing, tread work and invasive plant removal, Wild Alabama said. Waites and Wild Alabama staff will demonstrate tools and their uses as they lead volunteers to perform work on Trail 200 in the Sipsey Wilderness.
“Expect a three-mile roundtrip hike,” Wild Alabama said. “We provide all tools and guidance. All you need to bring is a backpack with food, water, personal items and work gloves. Don’t forget to treat your clothes with permethrin. Ticks are out and tick-borne diseases are real and dangerous.”
Interested volunteers should sign-up by contacting Waites at kim@wildal.org. Participants will meet at the Sipsey Recreation area trailhead at 9 a.m.
On Earth Day, Thursday, Barrett will also lead a stewardship project in the Sipsey Wilderness. The event for registered participants will also include a hike to “enjoy the spectacular beauty of our National Forests in Alabama,” Wild Alabama said.
On Wednesday, the organization hosted a hike with Wild Alabama Board member Robert Howell in the Flint Creek area of Bankhead, and on Tuesday, Wild Alabama hosted another Trail Maintenance Project in the Sipsey Wilderness.
For more information about Wild Alabama, or for up-to-date information about future hikes and volunteer opportunities, visit wildal.org and check out the Calendar page. Wild Alabama is headquartered at 552 Lawrence Street in Moulton. For more information, call 256-974-6166.
