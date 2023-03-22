Spring has sprung and now is a great time to head outdoors to do some care and maintenance in the yard. Here are some spring tips for the landscape.
Purchasing Plants:
When heading to the garden center plants to purchase new plants do a little beforehand research. It is important to know what you are bringing home to the rest of the garden, that it is the right plant for the right place. Always purchase fresh, high-quality plants. Poor-quality plants are not a wise investment. Most ornamental trees and shrubs marketed today are grown and sold in containers. Container-grown plants should have healthy, vigorous tops and white feeder roots on the outer edge of the root ball. Do not be timid about removing their pots and examining their roots.
Planting:
When you get your plants home, be sure to carry the plant by the container and not the top stem. Dig the planting hole at least twice as wide as the root ball and only as deep as the root ball. This encourages rapid root growth and plant establishment. Place your plant in the hole, add your backfill soil, tamp it firmly to prevent settling. Make certain the top of the root ball is level with the soil surface. Be sure to break apart any clods and remove stones or other debris before refilling the hole.
For trees and shrubs create a berm by shaping a small ring of soil, 2 to 3 inches high, along the perimeter of the planting hole. This forms a saucer on top of the soil, which directs water to the roots and prevents runoff.
Water:
Water thoroughly immediately after planting to settle the soil and to eliminate air pockets, which can dry out roots. Water is necessary during the establishment period. Keep the root system moist, but not too wet, for the first six to eight weeks after planting. The amount of water and frequency of application depend on the soil type and the type of plant. For clay soils, the water depth should be one inch per week and sandy soils water depth should be two inches per week. Trees and shrubs may require watering twice a week when there is no rain. To reduce the chances of fungal disease on plants, water at dawn and try to avoid wetting the foliage.
Mulching:
After watering, add 3” of mulch around the root zone your plants. Mulch helps keep weeds down in the flowerbed, helps, retain moisture in the soil, keeps soil cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and slowly breaks down adding much needed nutrients to the soil. In addition to mulch, landscape fabrics can be placed under the mulch to help prevent weeds and to conserve moisture.
Fertilizing:
Established trees and shrubs should be fertilized in early spring, and a light fertilizer application can be made in early summer if conditions are conducive to plant growth (that is, reasonable temperatures and soil moisture). Slow-release or liquid fertilizers can be added to the planting hole, but granular general-purpose fertilizers, such as 8-8-8 or 10-10-10, can damage tender roots. Wait until the plants are established before applying a granular general-purpose fertilizer. For woody shrubs and trees a 16-4-8, 12-6-6 or 12-4-8, is generally recommended, unless the soil test reveals that phosphorus and potassium are adequate. Broadcast the fertilizer along the perimeter of the planting hole. Soil tests are recommended every 3-5 years for the landscape and for the vegetable garden every 2-3 year. Soil test kits are available at your local county extension office.
Pruning:
Pruning is the selective removal of specific parts of the plant to benefit the whole plant. Pruning is NOT a way to compensate for inappropriate plant placement! The purpose of pruning is to stimulate new growth, removed dead, diseased, weak, or broken parts of the plant, train young plants, and develop unusual forms (topiaries for example). Timing of pruning is crucial for plants. Most pruning should be done in the dormant season (late winter) just before bud swell. A good rule of thumb for pruning is called the May Rule. If the plant blooms before May 1, prune after it blooms in the early summer (no later than July 4th). This means the plant blooms on old wood; azaleas are a good example. If the plant blooms after May 1, prune before new growth begins in the spring. This means the plant blooms on new wood; crape myrtles are a good example.
Conclusion:
For more spring gardening tips checkout, the Alabama Cooperative Extension website or contact your local county extension office.
Sources:
https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=B932&title=soil-preparation-and-planting-procedures-for-ornamental-plants-in-the-landscape
