Tractor driver injured in Tuesday morning crash

One person operating a tractor on Alabama 24 near Trinity was transported to Huntsville Hospital Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash near the Lawrence County Road 217 intersection. 

One person has been injured following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor east of Moulton Tuesday morning.

The driver of the tractor was transported to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance for unspecified injuries, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. 

The incident occurred on Alabama 24, east of the County Road 217 intersection around 10:50 a.m.

Norwood said the driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment. No other injuries have been reported. Updates are posted as they are received.  

