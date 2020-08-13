Lions Club community mural features another local artist

More progress was seen on Moulton Lions Club community mural this week as Lawrence County High School graduate Anna Katherine Blaxton continued work on her section of the temporary wall.
The community project began in April when Moulton Lions met on the city square to paint the base of the temporary wall at the site of a fire that devastated Moulton on April 22 last year.
Moulton Lions Club member Coty Alred, who helped inspire the original idea for a mural at the site, has helped assign sections of the project to community volunteers who request to contribute.
Alred said the Lions Club provides paint to volunteer artists if they need it to complete their sections. As one section of the wall is finished and paint gets passed down to the next artist, Moulton residents pass by in likely anticipation for the next big change along the purple wall.
About two weeks ago, the latest finalized section was completed by Shelby Thrasher, added finishing touches to her “Welcome to Moulton” section on July 27, Alred said.
Thrasher then passed the paintbrush on to the latest muralist, Blaxton, who began painting two panels on the far western side of the wall last weekend.
Blaxton, a sophomore at the University of North Alabama, was volunteered for the project by her mother, Tracy Blaxton.
“I messaged the Lions Club on Facebook and they told me to contact Coty. We submitted her idea, and he liked it,” Tracy Blaxton said. “I’m glad she is sharing her gift with others. She mostly paints for herself, close friends and family.”
After painting a base coat on her assigned panels last weekend—with some help from her younger brother, Neal Blaxton—Anna Katherine continued her artwork on Monday, which features a Lion.
“She is partial to Lions,” said Tracy Blaxton, explaining that Anna Katherine was born in August under the Leo astrological sign. She also thought the Lion would be a great addition to the mural because it is a Lions Club community project, Blaxton said.
This isn’t Anna Katherine’s first large-scale painting, her mother added. The 2019 LCHS graduate helped paint a mural for her high school lunchroom her senior year under the direction of Lindsay Pace.
Alred said two other muralists are set to finish up the last sections of the mural when Anna Katherine finishes.
So far, six muralists have contributed to the community artwork, including Thrasher, Blaxton, Alred’s wife Brittany, Monica Hooper, Katie Saxon, and volunteers from Cornerstone Church Jessica Herring, Jennifer and Madison Holley, and Robin and Makenzie Owens.
"We know that this wall is only temporary, but I truly believe that this project has been a powerful positivity movement for everyone involved and for the residents who drive past every day," Alred said. "I hope this opens doors for all artists involved and encourages everyone in Moulton, and those just passing through our community, to be the difference!"
