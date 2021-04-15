2 drivers, 4 children injured in Moulton collision Wednesday

Six people, including four children, were injured Wednesday in a head-on collision on Court Street in Moulton.
The crash occurred just east of CVS Pharmacy around 2:40 p.m., according to a police report from Moulton Chief Craig Knight.
An investigation into the incident indicates that the crash occurred when a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Madison Poole, of Decatur, crossed over into the oncoming lane and collided with a red 2008 Nissan minivan, driven by Crystal Darnell, of Trinity.
There were four passengers in the minivan, ranging in ages from three years old to 12 years old, according to the report.
The two drivers and all four passengers were transported to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance, the report said. Injuries have not been specified at this time.
Moulton Police Department continues to investigate the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.