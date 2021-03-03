Moulton Middle awarded $5,000 in state ranking program

A Lawrence County middle school was ranked among the state’s top 25% of public schools demonstrating academic progress this year.
Moulton Middle School has been recognized in the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Legislative School Performance Recognition Program. MMS will receive a $5,000 Legislative Recognition Award for the achievement, according to the ALSDE website.
“Congratulations and thank you to all of our teachers and students for your hard work,” Moulton Middle posted on social media last week.
Moulton Middle was one of 50 other schools listed in the 2021 award program, which ranks Alabama’s top 25% of public schools that, based on the school grading system, “demonstrates exemplary progress by improving the overall ranking of the school by at least one letter grade.”
