The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office continues investigations after two people were injured in a Monday night shooting in the Chalybeate community.
The incident occurred on County Road 296 near the County Road 214 intersection around 7 p.m., according to authorities.
One victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, the other was flown to UAB Hospital, Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin confirmed. He said both victims were in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is not currently searching for a suspect.
“No charges have been filed at this time,” Sandlin said Tuesday. “The incident is still under early investigation.”
Sandlin said no additional information is available at this time. Updates will be posted as they are received.
