Only minor injuries were reported after an 18-wheeler left the roadway and went into Big Nance Creek Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
Courtland Fire Chief Scott Norwood said the incident occurred at the Alabama 20 and Lawrence County Road 150 intersection intersection around 4:52 p.m.
Traffic was diverted to one lane in each direction—west and eastbound—until first responders cleared the scene around 11 p.m., according to a report from Norwood.
North Courtland Police Department, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire and the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency also assisted on scene. No other injuries or incidents were reported.
