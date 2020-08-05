A woman who was reported missing on Monday was airlifted by medical helicopter from the Mallard-Fox Creek Wildlife Management Area that night, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the department received a report of a “possible missing and endangered adult female in the area,” on Monday evening.
Search and rescue teams found the unidentified female unresponsive in an area of rugged terrain near Hillsboro around 11 p.m., according to the report.
“Sheriff’s SAR medics administered emergency medical care as they worked to extract the female from the area where they then met a medical helicopter,” the report states. “The female was transported to Huntsville Hospital.”
The Sheriff’s Multi-Agency Search and Rescue team and the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department were assisted by Northwest Alabama k-9 Search and Rescue and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation team.
The female’s condition and no further information were reported as of press-time Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.