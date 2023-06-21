Commission votes to place fence, plate reader at Wiggins dumpster

The Lawrence County Commission hopes a proposal to add a fence and mobile plate reader around the district four roll-off dumpster will reduce the hill of garbage that appears weekly at Wiggins Grocery.
The proposal was approved three to two. It was motioned and seconded by commissioners Kyle Pankey and Norman Pool, respectively. Commissioners Amard Martin and Nathan Kitchens opposed. Chairman Bobby Burch broke the tie.
The purchases will cost up to $13,650. The money will come from the solid waste fund.
The commission also proposed a lease agreement with Wiggins for the section of land the fence will encompass. The lease is for $1 and can be terminated with a 30 day notice. In the event the county removes the dumpster from Wiggins, the fence and plate reader would also be removed.
A proposal was unanimously approved to codify the commission’s agreement with county municipalities regarding responsibility for roadways within city limits.
Earlier this month, objections were raised by Hillsboro Mayor Charles Owens and Martin regarding Hillsboro’s responsibility to pay for road work on County Road 217 within its city limits. According to county engineer Winston Sitton, the written agreement between the commission and county municipalities is needed to avoid future conflicts over similar projects.
The commission recognized Hatton High’s championship softball team with a resolution honoring their achievement. It read:
“Whereas during the 2022-2023 season, the Hatton High School varsity softball team… due to the hard work and athleticism of its members and the perseverance and guidance of its coaches, the team earned the following distinctions:
"Having won and been named the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 2A area six team champion, the AHSAA’s 2A area tournament champion, and the AHSAA’s area north regional champion, before going on to finish first among all AHSAA softball teams, therefore winning and being named the AHSAA 2A state champions.
"Therefore, be resolved by the Lawrence County Commission that it commends and congratulates the members of the 2022-2023 Hatton High School softball team, as well as its coaches, for winning the AHSAA 2A state championship.”
