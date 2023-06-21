Commission votes to place fence, plate reader at Wiggins dumpster

The Hornets received the resolution after winning the state championship in May.

The Lawrence County Commission hopes a proposal to add a fence and mobile plate reader around the district four roll-off dumpster will reduce the hill of garbage that appears weekly at Wiggins Grocery.

The proposal was approved three to two. It was motioned and seconded by commissioners Kyle Pankey and Norman Pool, respectively. Commissioners Amard Martin and Nathan Kitchens opposed. Chairman Bobby Burch broke the tie. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.