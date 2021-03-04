Eating healthy is a learned behavior and through many programs through the Alabama Cooperative Extension System we strive to promote healthy eating. Our SNAP-Ed program in the schools, to the adult education programs in Seniors Centers and other public venues.
Farmers Markets are one way to introduce people to healthy, locally grown food. The Power of Produce (POP) is a national program through the Farmers Market Coalition that uses a kids curiosity to promote healthy eating. The Power of Produce (POP) Club provides a fun opportunity for children to engage in the local food system through conversations directly with farmers, educational games and demonstrations, and exposure to new fruits and vegetables. In addition to participating in educational activities, POP Club kids receive tokens to spend at the market, allowing them to make their own shopping decisions at the market. The farmers at the market accept the tokens and then at the end of the day the tokens are exchanged for cash.
To provide the tokens we need local support. If you or your organization are interested in providing monies to help provide Power of Produce this season please contact Jennifer Palmer (jep0069@aces.edu), SNAP-Ed Educator or Donna Shanklin (drs0009@aces.edu), County Extension Coordinator at the Lawrence County Extension Office: 256-974-2464.
