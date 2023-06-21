Woman driving stolen car arrested at Walmart

Adamou

The Moulton Police Department arrested a woman on Monday, June 12, for possessing a stolen car. Michelle Lee Adamou, a resident of Russellville, was charged with first degree receiving stolen property after being found with the     vehicle.

At roughly 5:50 p.m., MPD received a report about a possible stolen car near Walmart. Sgt. Casey Baker responded to the report. 

