Woman driving stolen car arrested at Walmart

The Moulton Police Department arrested a woman on Monday, June 12, for possessing a stolen car. Michelle Lee Adamou, a resident of Russellville, was charged with first degree receiving stolen property after being found with the vehicle.
At roughly 5:50 p.m., MPD received a report about a possible stolen car near Walmart. Sgt. Casey Baker responded to the report.
He arrived at the scene and located a red Dodge Caliber. It was parked on the east side of Walmart. He checked the National Crime Information Center and confirmed the car had been stolen out of Indiana.
A Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist. The deputy and Baker made contact with two people sitting in the car – an adult female passenger and a juvenile. The pair told Baker that the driver, their mother, was inside the store.
Baker went into Walmart and found Adamou, 41, and another juvenile. Together they left the store and went back to the car.
Adamou told Baker that she had taken the car from someone in Indianapolis. She said they were in a relationship.
Baker reached out to law enforcement in Indiana. They confirmed that the car was stolen.
Adamou was arrested. She was charged and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
She was not charged with theft of property because the crime took place in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.