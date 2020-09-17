Lawrence County residents are encouraged to take part in a “Be Loud for Liberty” movement on Thursday as the nation marks the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution this year.
Constitution Chairperson Anita Pahman with the Stephens Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution said the movement is a great way to take part in celebrations of Constitution Week, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the coronavirus thwarted many of the annual celebrations held in Lawrence County during Constitution Week, those who would like to participate only need to ring a bell, shout or honk their horn at exactly 3 p.m. on Thursday, which will mark the exact time of the Constitution signing on Sept. 17, 1787.
“We can all take part in this movement no matter where we are or what we’re doing on Thursday,” Pahman said. “Our Constitution is as important today as it was all those years ago when our founding fathers were shaping this nation. It is still relevant, and we need to do our part to know it inside and out.”
Pahman explained that NSDAR first petitioned Congress to dedicate the week of Sept. 17 to the observance of Constitution Week to encourage citizens to be better informed about the history of their freedoms as outlined in the Constitution.
The observance was signed into public law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956, and in 2004, the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed, which renamed Constitution Day and mandated that schools receiving federal funds be required to offer instruction on the Constitution to its students each year on Sept. 17.
Last week, Pahman met with Courtland Mayor Clarence Logston and Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker to see proclamations signed for each Lawrence municipality, ensuring the observance of Constitution Week throughout the county.
The same proclamation was also signed by Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, schools superintendent Jon Bret Smith, and various other community leaders in the last two weeks.
Pahman and her fellow DAR sisters hope to see the observance of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, and an increased understanding of United States history continue to thrive in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.