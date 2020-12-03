Jesse Owens Park becomes WiFi hotspot for community

The Jesse Owens Park and Museum is now a WiFi access point for the Oakville community, a feat that not only benefits the museum but also greatly impacts quality of life for area residents and students, according to Museum Director Nancy Pinion.
“When the (COVID-19) pandemic started, high speed internet went from a luxury to a necessity practically overnight,” Pinion said. “Virtual schools became a reality, virtual doctor visits became the norm, and many who had been unemployed were now dependent on the internet to job search. I wanted Jesse Owens Park and Museum to be part of the solution.”
Pinion said she had tried unsuccessfully for nearly 12 years to bring broadband service to the museum, reaching out to the Lawrence County School system and contacting Charter Communications and Spectrum for a site survey. The estimated cost for the project ranged from $15,000 to $20,000 because the museum is located 1,300 feet from County Road 203, Pinion said.
In September, she tried once more to contact Spectrum about adding the service at the Jesse Owens memorial site.
“Hoping that the name Jesse Owens and the museum’s mission would get a positive response, I researched Spectrum and decided to reach out to Patti Michel, Senior Director of Regional Communication Spectrum South. I emailed her on Sept. 23, and within an hour had a response that she was getting our information to the right team,” said Pinion. “Literally, within a couple of hours, I was having a conversation with Jason Thompson, Director of Field Engineering for Alabama and North Florida and located in Birmingham.”
Within a few days of her conversation with Thompson, Pinion said she received the news that Spectrum would provide broadband service to the 31-acre site at no cost to the museum.
The museum director said she expected a project of that size to take several months to install, but because of the pandemic and thanks to Thompson’s team who escalated the process, Pinion said it actually took about six weeks to see through completion.
“Our team worked extremely hard to build Spectrum services to the Jesse Owens Memorial Park,” said Spectrum Regional Vice President Henry Pearl. “Spectrum has a long-standing history of investing in our networks to better serve our customers, and that investment strategy enables us to deliver fast and reliable broadband speeds to more people in more places.”
Pinion said the project was made possible thanks to a $10,000 construction cost write-off by the Spectrum Cooperation, supplemental funding by the Jesse Owens Memorial Park Board, and a $4,000 grant secured by Senator Garlan Gudger.
Funds from the grant paid for all the equipment for the project, including security cameras, routers, DVD recorders, bridges and labor, Pinion said.
“I’m thankful to be able to serve all the people of Lawrence County. This is one small way I can help this museum continue to grow and support the legacy of Jesse Owens,” Gudger said. “I’m proud that Nancy has done so much for the community at the museum. I will continue to support them in any way I can.”
Visitors to the park now have free access to high-speed internet from their car in any of the parking areas, at the sports fields, from the museum and at the pavilion picnic areas where clean restrooms are also available, said Pinion.
“I want to thank Bobby Burch, the Lawrence County Commission and Administrator Heather Dyar for their cooperation in this project,” Pinion added. “They gave permission for us to change our provider to Spectrum allowing high-speed to become a reality for the citizens of our county and region as well as for our visitors from all over the United States.”
“We expect this high-speed service to be enjoyed by virtual school students, by those seeking jobs in this time of the pandemic, by those who are choosing virtual doctor visits, by many who travel in their work such as home health workers and by museum guests,” she said. “In addition, we know tourists will be incentivized to travel to a tourist attraction where they can access high-speed internet for free in a beautiful environment. Increased traffic leads to increased revenue to the park and to local government.”
The Jesse Owens Park and Museum is located at 7019 County Road 203 in Danville and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, contact 256-974-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.