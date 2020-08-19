The Marlee Sutton Foundation Annual Golf Tournament is happening Saturday at the Deer Run Golf Course in Moulton.
The four-person scramble will begin at 8:30 a.m. with registration open from 6 a.m. until the start of the tournament as long as slots remain available.
A $400 entry fee will cover meals and a free sleeve of Callaway golf balls for each team’s participants, and the top four teams in the tournament will receive cash prizes. The foundation will also give away door prizes and hold a 50/50 raffle during the event.
MSF Co-founder Wendy Norwood said $50 will be awarded to a golfer closest to the pin on par 3s and $50 to the second closest to the pin on par 5s. Golfers who make a hole-in-one during the tournament will also have their names entered into a drawing for a chance to win a prized valued at $10,000.
The team to win a putting contest, also held during the event, will receive $200.
Proceeds from the tournament will further benefit the Marlee Sutton Foundation, which works alongside the Lawrence County Board of Education to fund full-time mental health counselors for the school system.
For those interested in participating in the tournament or sponsoring the event, contact Ricky Kimbrel at 256-566-6063, or email ricky33kimbrel@gmail.com.
For more information about the Marlee Sutton Foundation, visit www.marleesuttonfoundation.org or visit their Facebook page.
