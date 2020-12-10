The Lawrence County Public Library announced this week it will not reopen until Monday, Jan. 4, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library closed to the public on Friday, Dec. 4, after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19, according to a report from Library Director Rex Bain.
“As a library staff member has tested positive for COVID and another has begun exhibiting symptoms, library administration in conjunction with the library board chair have made the decision for the library to remain closed until our planned budget closure reopening,” Bain announced Thursday. “The library was already scheduled for a budget closure the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. All due dates will be adjusted to be due on Monday, January 4th.”
He said no fines would accrue during the closure.
The library’s dropbox will remain open until Friday, Dec. 18, during the week of the library’s annual Amnesty Week, Bain added. Borrowers who return overdue books or materials during the amnesty event will have fines waived, excluding a $12 agency fee where applicable.
Bain said the library’s dropbox will remain locked during the budget closure from Dec. 18 until Jan. 4.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this causes our patrons. Placing the health of our staff and community is one of our top priorities at this time,” Bain said.
