Law Co. VICE takes down drug dealer

VICE agents with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Moulton resident Derrick Lamar Echols on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The arrest came after receiving several complaints accusing him of drug activity. 

The Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit began investigating Echols, 45, at the start of the new year. As the investigation matured, VICE agents developed enough evidence against Echols to obtain a search warrant.

