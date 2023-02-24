Law Co. VICE takes down drug dealer

VICE agents with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Moulton resident Derrick Lamar Echols on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The arrest came after receiving several complaints accusing him of drug activity.
The Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit began investigating Echols, 45, at the start of the new year. As the investigation matured, VICE agents developed enough evidence against Echols to obtain a search warrant.
Last Wednesday, the agents executed the search warrant at the residence where Echol’s stayed on Byler Road. During the search, VICE found and recovered over 30 grams of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, Adderall, digital scales, and packaging aids and materials.
Agents arrested Echols. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Echols bond is set at $85,500. He was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the Moulton Police Department, the District Attorney’s office, and the men and women of the sheriff’s office who assisted in the investigation.
