Gadsden man arrested for meth

Lutz

The Moulton Police Department arrested a Gadsden man on Tuesday, June 6, after he was caught speeding. Philip Antonio Hank Lutz, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moulton Police Officer Tabitha Campbell was on patrol on the north side of the city. She saw a vehicle traveling at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone along Highway 24. Campbell pulled behind the vehicle, flashed the blue lights, and pulled it over as it exited the highway into the Plaza Bonita parking lot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.