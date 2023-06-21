Gadsden man arrested for meth

The Moulton Police Department arrested a Gadsden man on Tuesday, June 6, after he was caught speeding. Philip Antonio Hank Lutz, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moulton Police Officer Tabitha Campbell was on patrol on the north side of the city. She saw a vehicle traveling at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone along Highway 24. Campbell pulled behind the vehicle, flashed the blue lights, and pulled it over as it exited the highway into the Plaza Bonita parking lot.
Campbell approached the vehicle and conversed with the driver. The driver admitted to speeding and told Campbell the speedometer was not functioning.
There were four people in the vehicle, so other units arrived to assist Campbell.
The driver gave the officers permission to look inside the vehicle, so the passengers stepped out. A clear baggie was found on the ground after one of the passengers, identified as Lutz, stepped out. It contained a crystalline substance. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.
In the back seat, there was a guitar case that belonged to Lutz. Once opened, officers found a glass smoking pipe. It appeared to have been used with meth.
Lutz was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. He was held on a $2,500 bond.
The driver was issued a traffic citation and released with the other two passengers.
