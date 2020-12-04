Moulton crash causes traffic delays along AL-157; no injuries reported

Motorists expecting to travel through the Alabama 24 and Alabama 157 intersection in Moulton should plan alternate routes following a commercial vehicle accident at the intersection Friday morning.
All north and southbound lanes on AL-157, as well as eastbound AL-24 lanes, are completely closed at the intersection after the two-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 a.m., according to Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly.
No injuries were reported.
He said motorists should avoid the area until first responders and road crews can clear debris from the highway. Updates will be posted as they are received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.