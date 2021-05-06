Jackson House preps for May 15 Seafood Celebration

The Jackson House Spring Celebration is returning to Moulton May 15, with a few small changes after the annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many other organizations, the Jackson House Foundation saw many of its major fundraisers canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 health restrictions and closures, but this spring, JHF’s annual Spring Celebration and seafood fry is making a comeback.
JHF Director Tammy Roberts said this year’s spring event will be less a Spring Celebration with the absence of the event’s usual brunch and bingo. The event, which will still feature a silent auction and live musical entertainment has been dubbed a Seafood Celebration with the hopes that the spring event will return full-swing next year.
The Seafood Celebration will be an outdoor event with COVID-19 health precautions in place, according to Roberts. She said patrons will have the option to pickup to-go plates, or some outdoor, socially-distanced seating will be available on the screened-in-porch of the historic home and on the grounds, weather permitting.
She said local artist Glen Copeland will perform and sing during the dinner hour from 5:30 to 7:30 the night of the celebration.
The menu includes fried oysters, fried shrimp or fried catfish filets for $15 per order. Customers may also choose a combination of two items for $20. Each order comes with homemade slaw, French fries, Jim’s “world-famous” hushpuppies and a choice of homemade tarter or cocktail sauce.
“The shrimp and oysters are delivered fresh from the gulf, and the catfish is local from Taylor’s Fish Market,” Roberts added.
Orders of small steamed shrimp for $15 each, or large steamed shrimp for $20, are also available. Each order comes with crackers and cocktail sauce. Jackson House volunteers are also hosting a Bake Sale during the event, so hungry patrons don’t skip dessert. Roberts said at least 18 homemade baked goods are already lined up for the event.
JHF Committee members are still seeking items to be sold in the Seafood Celebration silent auction. Roberts said the auction will feature new and antique items as well as gift cards and gift certificates.
“We will have a larger variety of items for the auction than in previous years thanks to our volunteers and members,” Roberts said. “Anna Mullican heads the auction the day of and has been seeking items, and Danielle Gillespie has done a great job seeking donations.”
Funds raised at the event will benefit future restoration efforts at the historic Jackson House. Despite the pandemic and the loss of at least three major annual fundraisers in 2020, Roberts said the foundation has managed to stay afloat and begin new restoration projects with the help of donations and smaller “substitute fundraisers.”
The Jackson House Foundation was forced to cancel its 2020 Mellow Mushroom event and the annual Fall Fundraiser, as well as the Spring Celebration last year, but found itself only behind by $3,000 or $4,000 as compared to past years’ annual revenues.
In 2020, Roberts said JHF was able to refinish upstairs ceilings in the historic home, paint upstairs rooms, refurbish original hardwood floors and begin projects in the upstairs bathroom. She said the foundation also received furniture donations to help stage upstairs for bridal parties when the house is ready to be opened as a wedding venue.
“We’ve been so fortunate to furnish the whole house with donated antiques and even appliances. We still lack three dressing tables for the bride’s rooms,” Roberts said. “We’ve sought furniture donations several times on Facebook. We will take antique furniture or even something that needs to be rescued and revamped. We can fix it up ourselves.”
Roberts said a plaque will be dedicated in the upstairs foyer to recognize the donors who made recent projects possible.
The Jackson House has also seen “Shade Garden” renovations made on the grounds of the home this year. Roberts said an $8,000 grant from Alabama's Mountains, Rivers and Valley's RC&D Council made the garden possible. The project began in April and has to be completed by August.
The Jackson House Foundation was formed in 2011 to refurbish and preserve the historic Jackson House in Moulton and relies on fundraising and grants to pays bills and maintain the house.
The Jackson House was built by Judge William Kumpe in the late 1800s. It was later converted to a restaurant owned by the Clark Weatherwax family, who then donated it to the City of Moulton after the restaurant failed. The house was moved in the 1980s to its present location, at 119 College Street, near Lawrence County High School.
For more information about the foundation, its fundraising events or the historic home, visit the Jackson House Foundation Facebook page.
