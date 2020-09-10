One inmate and five workers in the Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone county jails have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, officials said, and they credited tight restrictions and adherence to state health guidelines for avoiding higher infection rates.
As of Wednesday there were 892 inmates in the three counties. Lawrence has had the lone inmate who tested positive. That report came on July 18, according to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said five Morgan corrections officers have tested positive.
"Eighteen were tested but have been cleared and returned to work," he said.
As of Wednesday, Lawrence County had 92 inmates and 14 jail staffers. Morgan had 600 inmates and 118 staffers and Limestone had 200 inmates and 70 staffers.
“One medical staff member had symptoms and was quarantined 10 to 14 days and tested negative,” Sandlin said of Lawrence County. “We’ve had no recordable cases with personnel that come in close contact with inmates and that includes the inmates who are jail food servers.”
Limestone County Jail spokesman Stephen Young said his jail staff is able to properly isolate, and they wear face shields, masks and gloves.
“We had a couple of employees tested with symptoms, but they were not positive,” he said. “We’re obsessive about cleaning. We have trusties coming by every 15 or 20 minutes wiping down the desks and door knobs.”
Jail access limited
Allowing no visitors and screening staff and inmates before entry into the jails are keeping the case numbers down, too, the officials said.
“We’re very stringent about who comes into the jail,” Young said. “The asymptomatic carrier is the one we are all afraid of. So far, we’ve been fortunate.”
Swafford and Sandlin agree that strict safety protocols, extra cleaning and mandating that staff wear personal protective equipment have helped.
“Corrections officers and food servers are required to wear masks all of the time,” Sandlin said. “When a new inmate arrives, they are held in quarantine isolated from the general population. All are evaluated by our medical staff. Many times they are bonded out and are never placed in the general population.”
Swafford said defendants brought to the Morgan jail are screened before they are booked.
“They have their temperature taken and are asked questions about possible exposure in the sally port (garage area where prisoners are unloaded) before they are brought in for booking and have their picture made,” he said. “Then the medical staff will ask them more questions and they will be given a designation of where they should be placed in quarantine.”
Swafford said some are bonded out before ever going into a jail cell.
“Those who need to be quarantined will be placed in a special pod where we house five inmates,” he said. “It’s designed for 30 but with five, they are able to social distance, too.”
Visitation is limited to video, the officials said.
Sandlin said most inmates have been understanding about the tight rules.
“There is a lot of uncertainty among the inmates,” he said. “They are worried and have a lot of concerns. Overall, we have had a few rough times when family members were upset. The corrections officers have handled it well. They have a constant flow of inmates. They have to work in a hyper-vigilant state. It’s a tough job.”
Hazard payment
Morgan County recognizes the additional stress on the jail staff.
The Morgan County Commission last week voted to give Sheriff’s Office workers a one-time $200 payment because of the hazards of COVID-19. That’s about $39,000, according to Jessica Smith of the county’s administration department. Chairman Ray Long said the money is well deserved and will be paid out of the general fund.
“Their jobs require them to have contact with inmates as well as those being arrested,” he said. “During these times, this causes a lot of uncertainty for those employees. They have to work in all conditions. The jail never closes. We want to give them something extra as a way of letting them know we appreciate them.”
Sandlin said fewer people are placed in custody partially because some of the nonviolent suspects are being sent court-appearance summonses instead of being brought to the jail, a change made because of COVID.
“Felony suspects are still being brought in,” he said.
Sandlin said the department reported a patrol deputy tested positive Wednesday morning and will be isolated at home for 14 days. Another deputy was quarantined Aug. 21, he said, but test results came back negative.
Meanwhile, the state’s Limestone Correctional Facility in Capshaw is currently reporting no positive inmates, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose. She said, however, the DOC has had 20 inmate deaths related to COVID-19 statewide including a 33-year-old man on Monday who was serving time at Holman prison in Atmore.
Rose said two state prison employees have died because of complications from the virus.
The DOC website on Friday said a total of 359 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among the inmate population, and 30 of those cases remain active. The 332 DOC staff members who self-reported a positive test have since been cleared to return to work, including 10 at Limestone Correctional Facility. Another 33 DOC staff members have active cases of the disease.
