A Moulton man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Moulton early Tuesday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Mathew Blocker, 28 of Moulton, was sitting in the roadway when he was fatally struck by a 2005 Ford Focus around 5:24 a.m., troopers said.
Blocker was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Lawrence County 214.
“Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate,” the report states.
