A Decatur man and woman were arrested in Lawrence County on Sunday after the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a burglary in progress on County Road 200 near Danville.
Deputies arrived at the scene after a property owner detained the two suspects, Marty Kynn Whisman, 37, and Julie Ann Kirby, 32, according to a post from the Sheriff’s Office.
Whisman and Kirby were found in possession of stolen property from a Lawrence County resident, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The two were booked into the Lawrence County Jail on charges of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
