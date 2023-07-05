Headstone cleaning workshop next week

The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society will hold a free headstone cleaning workshop on Saturday, July 15. They will meet and clean at the Old Moulton City Cemetery (next to the Smith Chapel Church on Byler Road). The workshop will start at 10:00 a.m. and finish around noon.
If any citizens do not want their ancestors’ headstones cleaned, please contact the Lawrence County Archives at 256-974-1757.
Participants will be taught by Robert Jewellson. Jewellson is certified in headstone cleaning. He will teach attendees the correct methods to clean aged headstones. Improper cleaning can damage the stones. The preservation society wants everyone to know the proper way to preserve history.
“[It] is going to be a workshop on how to use the product that we use,” said Wendy Hazle, vice president of the society.
“What we’re using is what’s recommended by the cemetery alliance for the preservation of cemeteries,” said Ann Britnell, treasurer of the society.
The society has further plans to ensure the cemetery looks its best.
“The north end of the cemetery had started overgrowing and started encroaching upon some of the old graves,” said Hazle.
Some of the older graves belong to Judge Thomas M. Peters and his family.
“[Judge Peters] had an obelisk as a monument, and it broke,” said Hazle. “We are working on getting that put back up and repaired.
“Plus, we’ve also started cleaning off some of those graves that are buried under kudzu and everything else. We’re cleaning that back so you can see those graves again.”
