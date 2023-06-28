A two-car accident sent multiple people to the hospital on Monday afternoon, including a young boy who was airlifted to Birmingham.
The boy is expected to be okay.
According to Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight, the officer at the scene said the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The airlift was to ensure there were no complications and no internal bleeding.
The wreck involved a car and a truck. One vehicle had two occupants; the other had four to five.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 157 and Highway 33 at approximately 5:25 p.m.
Traffic was shut down on 157 for the airlift. Others were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
