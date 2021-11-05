Town Creek man arrested in Moulton for drug possession

A Town Creek man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop in Moulton on Wednesday, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Torey Bryant Purser, 34, of Sanderson Street, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Purser’s arrest comes after he was pulled over on Alabama 157 in Moulton, just north of the County Road 213 intersection, for having an expired tag, according to the police report.
During the traffic stop, Sgt. Casey Baker discovered Purser was driving with a suspended license. While speaking with Purser, Baker also detected “the odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, the report said.
During an inspection of the vehicle, Baker found a plastic baggie containing a white crystal substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine, a plastic baggie containing marijuana, and a pipe used in smoking methamphetamine, according to the report.
Purser was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.