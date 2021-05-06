Are Air Plants for you? The amazing plants that require a minimum of care

We all know people who claim they can’t grow house plants. Most likely they gave up on gardening long ago in favor of the Hobby Lobby variety of blooms and greenery. Well, if you have a friend like that, or if you are asking for a friend what the easiest plants to care for are, this may be your answer, so read on!
There are a group of plants known as ‘air plants’ that do, practically, grow on air. Now, in nature that means that it would actually get some rain water, but that it would drain almost as quickly as the water hits it. That’s because these plants, called “tillandsias” grow in the crotch of trees or even on the branches themselves, or in cracks in sidewalks in some temperate climates, and of course, in unlikely places like the twining pendulous gray beards of Spanish moss that you see when on vacation in Florida.
These adaptable plants are some of the most unique in the bromeliad family. With over 600 different varieties in existence, they are also the largest sub genus in the bromeliad family and some of the most unusual. Most of them are easy to take care of and are perfect for terrariums, vertical displays, mounts, attached to driftwood, in chipped china cups or old shoes, in other words, you can grow them almost anywhere, as long as the container provides excellent drainage. You’ll kill these with kindness before you have one that expires from neglect, unless you do your homework.
You’ve probably seen them in glass bottles in big box store nursery departments at some ridiculous price, and you’ve probably passed by hundreds of them growing on such common landscape plants as crepe myrtles in Southern climes, zones 9, 10 and 11.
They might survive a mild winter in our zone 7, but it’s best to treat them as houseplants and bring them in during the winter. That’s as far as the coddling goes, though, because you will have to resist the temptation to water until you’ve become accustomed to their ability to draw moisture from the air most of the time.
Hot, dry winter in our overheated homes cause them to need a little water from time to time, but in most homes with the thermostat set at about 72-75 degrees, plants watered twice a month will thrive.
Plant care: Every one to two weeks, soak your air plant in room temperature tap water (or rain/pond water if you can find it) for no more than 5-10 minutes. After soaking gently shake excess water from your plant, remember, it grown in the crotch of a tree in nature, would drain immediately. From the time soaking ends, the plant should be able to dry fully in no more than three hours.
Never leave an air plant soaking over night, no matter how dry it feels. These plants are tough and will reward you with lots of color and texture in your home décor if you will just get used to its minimal care.
Spritzing with water occasionally is fine, it actually helps to remove dust, just don’t overdo a good thing. After spritzing or watering, be sure to let them dry out fully if you are putting them back into a container.
Light requirements range from bright to indirect low light. In nature, most would be shaded from the hot summer sun by the leaves on its host tree. Since you are taking the host tree’s place, you must guess how much light by placing it in a north or east facing window in the summer or a south or west facing window in the winter. However, it is always best to summer these plants outdoors so that they can be fertilized by the nitrogen found in rainwater.
Most tillandsias require little fertilizer, and this by way of spraying lightly in the summer months with a water soluble fertilizer. If you have put your air plant in a little cactus potting soil, you can use plant spikes to fertilize it, but don’t forget that it might need a tiny bit of extra water while the spike is dissolving over about a two-week period.
Air plants are usually small; most can be cradled in the palm of your hand. Only a few, like the strange looking curling Xerographicia, can grow larger than a basketball, but this is rare. Most of the time, as a house plant they are slow growers and rarely attain full size unless kept in a greenhouse over the winter.
If you have pretty pieces of driftwood in your garden, these plants are wonderful additions to the indoor landscape. Just use some fine gauge wire to attach the plant to a clump of Spanish moss, then attach the moss ball to the driftwood.
But you can even get really wild with your choice of containers, use old jeweled bedecked high heels, cracked cups, the bricks with the predrilled holes in them, old cut off jeans make good receptacles for air plants, just use the pockets as planters and hang the jeans on a fence. Talk about conversation pieces!
Remember, no matter what you plant your air plant in, it must have immediate drainage. Enclosed glass containers only work if you take the plants out, water them, let them air dry and then put them back in the glass container.
This should be enough information to pique your interest in these amazing plants. Just remember not to overwater and you will have conquered the largest hurtle in the success of growing these unique plants.
