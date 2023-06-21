Double bogey: Rattlesnake strikes man during golf tournament

A county fundraiser at the Deer Run Golf Course took a painful turn for one participant Saturday morning. On hole seven, Chris Brown went searching for a golf ball and found a rattlesnake.
Brown was struck on his right ankle before he saw the angry serpent, then bit again on his left ankle as he jumped away. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital.
Brown received six bags of antivenom. He remained in ICU until Tuesday, then was released to go home.
“They just wanted to make sure there were no clots and he didn’t free-bleed,” said Chris’ wife, Pam Brown. “He could have done either one, so they just had to basically watch him.”
While waiting for the ambulance, Brown’s right ankle started to swell and the pain grew. The bite on his left ankle, however, was not as painful and it didn’t swell. Due to the contrast in symptoms, doctors believe the snake emptied its venom during the first bite.
“He was actually looking for a snake as he was walking,” Pam explained. “He is very cautious with snakes because they see them… out there all the time.
“He was looking at the ground, looking for them, and he did not see it.”
Despite the frightening injury, those present at the course and the hospital said Brown remained calm and composed.
“He said he can’t explain it,” Pam said. “We are truly God-believers, and trust that everything happens for a reason and God’s going to take care of it. So we’re not really worrying.”
The Browns own Lola Bleu’s Florist in Moulton. Chris usually runs the deliveries, but several people have reached out to the family to offer to help until he is well. Pam said the community’s support has been incredibly uplifting.
“It’s absolutely unbelievable the amount of calls, texts, messages – it’s just crazy,” Pam said. “I can’t even explain how many people have contacted me or our family. There’s just tons and tons of people that have him on their prayer lists at church; people that don’t even know him have been [praying for him].”
After Brown was bit, he walked back to his golfing buddies and told them, “I got hit.”
They called for an ambulance and rode back to the clubhouse. The arriving EMTs questioned Brown and his partners on the snake, but they weren’t sure what it was. The EMTs said it was vital they know so they could give Brown the correct antivenom.
The ambulance took Brown to the hospital, and his golf buddies went back to identify the snake. They found it in the same spot. After they shot it, they were surprised to find it was a rattlesnake.
“He never in a million years would have thought it was a rattlesnake because it never rattled,” Pam explained. “It didn’t rattle before it bit him; it didn’t rattle after either bite. It never rattled.”
Brown’s wife said the men had trouble locating the snake, though they knew where it was and were only in grass.
“People need to be very aware that they can camouflage,” Pam said. “They were in green grass; it was not bushy or anything like that. It was just sparse pieces of tall grass.”
According to UC Davis Health, someone bitten by a rattlesnake should remain calm, keep the wound below their heart, take a picture of the snake if possible, and seek immediate medical attention.
Do not apply ice or use a tourniquet. Take off any constricting jewelry or watches.
Though it may take time, Brown will return to golf. However, next time he drives one off the course, he’ll probably leave it be.
“There’s no way he would quit playing,” Pam said. “But he will be a lot more cautious.”
