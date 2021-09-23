Minor injuries reported following two-car crash in Danville

One person was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after a two-vehicle accident in the Speake community, according to Gunnar Walling, the assistant chief for Speake Volunteer Fire Department.
First responders were called to the accident at Alabama 157 and Alabama 36 around 11:17 a.m., Walling said.
“There was only minor road blockage; we were able to keep traffic flowing until the scene was cleared,” he said.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
