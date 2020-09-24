The Lawrence County Christmas on the Square committee will end its Christmas Tree presale on Wednesday.
“After the overwhelming response we had last year, we have decided to presell our trees and ‘selfie-stations’ at a reduced rate beginning July 1 through Sept. 30,” the committee announced this summer.
Lawrence County’s first COTS event drew thousands of visitors to the Moulton Square last December and saw participation from over 100 businesses, organizations and individuals.
During the pre-sale, which ends next week, trees for the 2020 COTS event will cost $120, which also includes a vinyl sign presenting the tree sponsor’s name or business. For last year’s participants who have a sponsor sign already on file at the County Commission Office, presale trees will be $110 until the September deadline.
Selfie-stations are being sold for $200 during the presale if the sponsor builds the station, but will cost $350 if the COTS committee builds the station, the committee said.
Beginning Oct. 1, tree rates will go up to $135 per tree.
“This is the perfect opportunity to secure your tree and/or selfie station early at a lower price,” the COTS committee said. “Also, this is a great way to showcase your business, club, organization, church or decorate a tree in memory of someone.”
Those interested in sponsoring a tree or selfie-station for the 2020 Christmas on the Square event should contact the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 256-974-1658, or call the Lawrence County Commission at 256-974-0663.
