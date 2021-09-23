A Moulton man is in the Lawrence County Jail on drug trafficking and possession charges following a drug investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities.
Hayden Sky-Lynn Harville, 21, was arrested after investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 460, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Department.
“This search warrant was part of on-going investigations of illegal drug activity,” the report states.
Harville is charged with drug trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree possession of marijuana.
At the time if Harville’s arrest, investigators seized “a sum of U.S. currency, illegal drugs, a firearm and a firearm suppressor,” according to the report.
Harville was booked into the county jail where he remains on probation violation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
