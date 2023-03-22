Eighteen Freed-Hardeman University students were inducted this spring into the Iota Chapter of Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society Monday, March 13, 2023, in Old Main on FHU's campus.
Alpha Chi membership is by invitation only to juniors and seniors with a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on at least 80 earned credit hours and candidates must be in the top 10% of the junior and senior class to qualify for membership.
The following student from was inducted:
Anna Barker, of Trinity who is earning Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with Concentration in Elementary Education.
Members of Alpha Chi uphold its principles of Truth and Character and its motto - "Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." John 8:32. Inductees were encouraged to wear their membership pin this week and to consider applying for national scholarships.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.