Eighteen Freed-Hardeman University students were inducted this spring into the Iota Chapter of Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society Monday, March 13, 2023, in Old Main on FHU's campus.

Alpha Chi membership is by invitation only to juniors and seniors with a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on at least 80 earned credit hours and candidates must be in the top 10% of the junior and senior class to qualify for membership.

