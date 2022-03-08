A death investigation is ongoing after a man’s burned body was found in the Chicken Foot area in Lawrence County on Monday, according to authorities.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said a male victim was found “severely burned” on the side of the road near the County Road 294 and County Road 222 intersection. Norwood said he was called to the scene around 3:06 p.m.
According to Norwood, the body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Lab in Huntsville. He said DNA or dental records will be used in order to identify the victim and determine the manner of death.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is handling further investigations and said no other information will be released at this time.
