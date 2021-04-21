An annual Countywide Clean Up, hosted by Lawrence County Solid Waste and sponsored by Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS), is happening this week through April 28.
“You can help us keep Lawrence County beautiful by picking up litter with your family, church group, civic group, or even your ball team,” the Solid Waste Department posted to social media. “We will have bags available for roadside and/or community clean up. These bags can be picked up at our office located at 680 Gordon Drive in Moulton.”
Participants are asked not to leave any trash on the roadside or on the ground surrounding public dumpsters. Each group or individual planning to discard their collected litter at the county landfill on County Road 418 in Hillsboro, will need to make arrangements with Solid Waste first, organizers said.
Trash collected during the cleanup event may also be disposed at public dumpster listed in the following locations:
• Mt. Hope Senior Center at 3142 County Road 460
• Hatton Park at County Road 236 in Town Creek
• Hillsboro City Hall at 11355 Main Street
• Red Bank Park at 1933 County Road 314 in Town Creek
• North Courtland’s former City Hall at 1181 Davis Street
• Roy Coffee Park at 3581 Jefferson Street in Courtland
• Lawrence County Solid Waste at 680 Gordon Drive in Moulton
• Town Creek Park at 1959 County Road 265
• Wiggins Grocery at 3435 Alabama 157 in Danville
Items that cannot be accepted for disposal at county dumpsters include hazardous waste, paint, propane tanks, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, anything containing Freon, and no coolant fluorocarbons.
An announcement from Solid Waste asks participants and county residents not to leave any trash on the ground around the dumpsters. If dumpsters are full at the time of disposal, volunteers are asked to discard waste at another dumpster site in the county.
For more information, call the Lawrence County Solid Waste Department at 256-974-2573.
