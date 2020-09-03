The COVID-19 pandemic claims another Lawrence County community event as the Moulton Lions Club Fair is canceled, the hosting organization announced last week.
Archway Amusements, the organization that partners with the Lions Club to bring the annual fair to Moulton, was forced to cancel due to statewide closures this year, Moulton Lion Keith Ligon said Tuesday.
“Moulton is a small town, and we’ve been lucky to do business with Archway Amusements,” Ligon said. “This year, there were only four communities that didn’t cancel on them, including us. It just wasn’t feasible for them to come out.”
Ligon said the Lions Club hopes to host other fall festivities in place of the fair around the end of October, though no plans are set in stone. He said the Lions Club welcomes any suggestions for a community event on its Facebook page.
“We should begin finalizing plans for another event at our next meeting,” he said. Plans for another event should be announced by the end of the month.
The Moulton Lions Club is still set to host a Swamp Johns fundraiser at its facility on Friday, Ligon added.
He said a drive-thru will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For $12, visitors can purchase their choice of fish, chicken, or shrimp plates, which each come with hushpuppies, coleslaw, a pickle and tea. No combo plates will be available for purchase, the organization said.
The Moulton Lions Club meets every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at their facility, located at 455 School Street in downtown Moulton. For more information, visit the Moulton Lions Club on Facebook.
