Lawrence County historian who promoted Courtland dies

A Lawrence County historian and founder for the Wings over Courtland event has died. Lisa Isbell Pace, 49, died unexpectedly Monday night.
Pace, who served on several historic boards in north Alabama, and her husband Greg Pace owned the Warbird Diner in Courtland before selling it two years ago.
During the annual Wings event in April the past few years, Lisa Pace helped transform Courtland into a World War II era town, honoring military veterans with a parade and banquet.
She worked for the Lawrence County Board of Registrars. She and her husband own the historic John McMahon House that was built in 1828. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Lisa was a huge preservationist and will be missed,” said Dana Charles, president of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society, of which Lisa Pace was a member. “She had a big smile and was always greeting people with open arms.”
Linda Peebles, mayor-elect of Courtland, said Pace was instrumental in promoting the town.
"Earlier Monday, Lisa helped us decorate downtown for the fall," Peebles said. "She was happy and in her element."
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia.
The funeral will be at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Friday. She will be buried in the Mount Moriah Cemetery.
