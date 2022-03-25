Moulton Police are searching for two male suspects after a Cash Express on Alabama 157 was robbed on Thursday, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Officers arrived on scene just after 3 p.m. when an employee reported they had been held at gunpoint inside the store.
According to the report, a Black man in a Honda Civic went into the business wearing a COVID mask and inquired about a loan.
“As he was doing so, a second Black male got out of the vehicle and came inside. He was also wearing a mask,” the report states. “Once he was inside, both suspects produced handguns and threatened the employee…The employee complied with their demands and was then taken to another room, where money was taken.”
The suspects locked the employee in a back room before leaving the business.
“The suspects possibly traveled north on Alabama Highway 157 once they left the parking lot,” Knight said. “At this time, it is undetermined how much money was taken.”
Knight said he received reports following the incident that the same two suspects were likely involved in another robbery at a Cash Express near Ardmore, Tennessee.
“There have been several other robberies at other Cash Express locations in neighboring areas and states,” he said.
MPD investigators are in contact with other agencies to determine whether the robberies are related and to identify the suspect, Knight said. Surveillance footage from the Moulton business shows the suspect vehicle with a tag that is blank or that has been turned backwards.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Moulton Police Department at 256-974-3961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.