Most Lawrence students began 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday; 2 Moulton campuses forced to postpone due to COVID-19

For most Lawrence County students, the 2020-2021 school year began Wednesday, but for two campuses, return back to school had to be postponed two weeks due to the coronavirus.
Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle schools delayed opening until Aug. 26 after a person who had been on campus early this week tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
Smith said the school board was notified of the individual’s positive test result on Tuesday before the schools in the district were supposed to reopen for the new school year on Wednesday.
“We’ve contacted every person who has been in close contact with this person,” he said. “We also contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health for guidance, and their recommendation was to postpone opening of the two schools for two weeks.”
Despite setbacks from the pandemic, Smith said he believed total enrollment for the school system should be on target compared to last year’s student count.
In a regular board meeting Tuesday morning, Smith said the school system gained numbers among some of the county’s home school students due to the virtual and blended programs now offered by Lawrence County Schools.
He said about 75 percent of students are enrolled for traditional school this year while the other 15 percent of students enrolled for blended and virtual options.
He said 1,500 chrome books were purchased for Lawrence County students over the summer using federal CARES funds and an additional 1,100 were recently purchased using Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The school system used about a third of the total $638,000 CRF fund to purchase the additional chrome books, which cost about $397,000, according to Smith. He said those funds allotted to the school system by the state may only be used for school technology including devices, software and maintenance of purchased devices.
Smith said the schools still face uncertainty in the upcoming year as confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the county and across the state.
“We are doing our best concerning our preparedness for this school year,” he added. “We face some major uncertainty, there isn’t a person out there who can predict what changes will come later on. We are going to do whatever we can to ensure the safety of our students.”
On Tuesday, the day before schools reopened to students, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Lawrence County since last Monday.
ADPH also reported the first two COVID-19 deaths for the county last week. Statewide, the confirmed case count rose to total 99,926, and ADPH reported 1,781 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths for Alabama with another probable 66.
ADPH Area Administrator Judy Smith said positive cases found among students who return to school are probably inevitable, and she stressed that it’s up to parents to practice social distancing and enforce face coverings outside of the school day.
“These schools have done so much to prepare, and it’s quite honestly not about what goes on in the schools because they’re doing all the things they need to do,” Judy Smith said. “It’s about what’s going on once students leave school. What are we doing at home? What are we doing when we have weekends and vacation days? Then what are we ultimately going to be taking back to the schools?”
Smith said recent studies have shown that most individuals with no other health issues who are under the age of 10 are less likely to be carriers, and if a child in that category contracts the virus, they are less likely to exhibit serious symptoms.
“We’ve got to learn to live with this virus—live successfully and safely with it because we can’t continue to let our children fall behind. We’ve got to play both sides of this. We’ve got to be extremely safe and we’ve got to get our kids the education that’s so vital to their future,” she said.
On Wednesday, Lawrence County’s public schools that reopened welcomed students back by checking temperatures of each student before they were permitted on campus—one among several other health and safety measures implemented this school year.
Smith said the school district purchased masks for every student and staff member and provides hand sanitizer to each of the system’s 14 campuses. The board also hired nearly a dozen part-time custodians to clean and sanitize school buildings before students arrive and after they depart each school-day.
The school system also deployed 40 buses equipped with Wi-Fi to provide internet access to communities lacking service throughout the county.
In Tuesday’s meeting, board members met virtually to approve nine amendments to the school system’s Policy Manual, which will be posted on the Lawrence County Schools website.
The board also accepted the resignation of East Lawrence High School teacher Rob Cosby, effective Aug. 4.
The board hired East Lawrence Elementary teacher Jennifer Long, East Lawrence High School English teacher Geri Lozado, ELHS Social Science teacher Marc Tracy, Hazelwood Elementary teachers Alicia White and Dori Long and Hatton Elementary Physical Education teacher Robert Ellis, all effective Aug. 11.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m., in-person at the Lawrence County Board of Education offices in Moulton.
Board members also scheduled a tour of Lawrence County campuses and select schools’ athletic facilities on the same day beginning at noon with construction firms Mckee and Associates and Volkert. The tour precedes a $15 million school-projects list the board plans to approve using education capital money distributed by the state as well as an extension on local bonds taken out by the school system for up to 25 years.
All board members were present for Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
