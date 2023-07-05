“Roaring on the Fairgrounds” preparations underway

For the second year in a row, the Mid-South Puller Association is bringing a truck & tractor pull to Lawrence County. “Roaring on the Fairgrounds” will return to the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 22.
Preparations for the event are well underway, according to Moulton Lions Club President Chris Edwards.
“We have our additional stands put together,” Edwards said. “Just the little nuts and bolts, bits and pieces coming together.”
Edwards began working the track Saturday to ready it for the pullers.
“You’re supposed to work these tracks twice a week for about a month or so, preceding the event,” Edwards explained. “That’s just good track maintenance.”
Anyone interested in helping with the event can attend the Lions’ July 11 meeting at 6:00 p.m.
Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. the night of the event. First hook will be at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets will be available for presale on Thursday and Friday afternoons, July 20-21.
Roughly 49 competitiors will participate, with an average of seven contenders per classification. According to Edwards, there will be seven classes.
Super modified four-wheel-drive trucks
Super modified two-wheel-drive trucks
Pro-stock four-wheel-drive trucks
Light super-stock tractors
Limited pro-stock tractors
Light limited super-stock tractors
Admission for the tractor pull will be $15 for visitors 16 and older and $10 for children six years old to 15. Children under six will be admitted free.
Proceeds from the event will further local and international charity efforts through the Moulton Lions Club.
The event will be one of two Mid-South Tractor Pulls held in Alabama this year – the second event being held in Lexington on Aug. 11 and 12.
Over 4,000 people attended last year’s competition.
