North Alabama’s Singing River Trail receives more than $7 million in federal funds

The trail, which runs through Courtland and Town Creek, will eventually include parts of Hillsboro.

The Singing River Trail has received more than $7 million in federal funding in recent weeks.

That includes $5.7 million secured by Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, for the design, construction and planning for segments of the trail in Courtland, Town Creek and Leighton.

