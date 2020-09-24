Local driver shows expertise at state “Roadeo”

“I like driving, it’s just enjoyable to me”, said Johnny Riggs who won two awards at the Alabama Statewide Bus and Paratransit Roadeo recently. He placed third overall in the small bus division and won the Closest to the Cone cash prize at the event.
Mr. Riggs has driven for the NARCOG Regional Transit Agency since 2016 and has a total of 12 years’ experience as a transit driver. This was his third year to compete and his first year to win. The competition doesn’t just test driving skills. There are four parts including a written test, wheelchair securement test, pre-trip inspection and the actual bus competition.
Falguni Patel, Director of Transportation said, “I’m really proud of him and am glad he brought the wins home to Lawrence County and our region.” This is the first Roadeo win for a NARCOG driver.
Transporting participants to the senior centers and delivering meals are two of Mr. Riggs duties. Area senior centers have been closed since March due to the pandemic. He continues to deliver homebound meals in the Speake area of Lawrence County and transports riders on essential trips to medical appointments and shopping. Getting to see people, communicate with them and making friends are some of the things he enjoys most about the job.
NARCOG serves individuals and communities in Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties.
To learn more about agency services, call 256-355-4515 or visit www.narcog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.