The Moulton Lions Club is partnering with the national non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to bring beds to children in Lawrence County.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) has made it a mission to ensure “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” and has met the needs of less fortunate children in Lawrence County through its Hartselle Chapter in the past, according to Moulton Lion Jerome Thompson.
“A child may be sleeping on the floor or couch because they have recently entered into foster care, there was a divorce in the family that makes sleep arrangements an issue at their guardian’s home, or maybe there is overcrowding in the home,” Thompson said. “For those children in need of adequate bedding, beds can be requested online on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.”
Thompson said 38 children have already been served through this program in Lawrence County, and as of last week, five to six kids were on the waiting list for projects this year.
Through public support, volunteer work and donations, SHP provides beds and bedding to children in need across the U.S. and in Canada. SHP has five chapters in Alabama, including Hartselle, Florence, Gadsden, Gardendale and Oneonta.
“We will work with (SHP) in January during a Build Day,” Thompson said. “We will need volunteers in the community to trace patterns, cut lumber, and to stain and assemble bed kits.”
He said a Build Day, in which SHP provides tools and bed kits to be assembled, will be announced in the next few weeks.
“There is no experience required to become a volunteer and build beds. During a Build Day event, trained volunteers will be available to help anyone with the construction process, ranging from drilling, sanding, measuring, staining, etc.,” SHP said.
Before a Build Day is scheduled in Lawrence County, Thompson said sponsorships need to be met.
“Our biggest need now is for sponsors of beds for the children,” he said.
SHP twin beds can be sponsored for $175. The cost covers the bed frame, a new mattress and new sheets and pillows. To become a sponsor or donate to the effort, contact Morgan Jones at MarMac Real Estate or Thompson at Thompson and Associates, Attorneys at Law.
To refer a family in need, or to apply for a bed for a child, visit www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed. For more information about SHP and its partners, visit SHPbeds.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.